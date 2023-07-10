Out of the past

125 Years

July 10, 1898

An alarm of fire was sounded last night, caused by a fire at the Bimel Carriage factory. The fire was in the boiler room and dust rooms and had a good start when observed by people passing on Main and Miami Avenues. For a time, the entire plant was threatened, but early discovery prevented any major loss.

The Board of Education met in the superintendent’s office at the Central School Building last evening. The meeting was called to discuss matters relative to the building of the new schoolhouse. Several firms submitted plans for furnaces, heating and ventilating apparatus. It was thought best by the board that the building should be put up as soon as possible and grading is expected to begin next week.

100 Years

July 10, 1923

A bequest of $5,000 to the trustees of the Methodist Episcopal Church is included in the will of the late Ella Piper, filed this morning in Shelby County Probate Court. The funds are to be used by the trustees as they see fit for the enlargement, improvement, purchase or repair of the church property.

L.M. Studevant, secretary of the Peoples Savings and Loan Association and a member of the state executive committee, is among Ohio building and loan officials leaving this week for the national convention at Tacoma, Washington. Others from Sidney who will be making the trip on the special train are Mrs. Studevant, Mr. and Mrs. C. J. Briggs and Mr. and Mrs. W. K. Sterline.

75 Years

July 10, 1948

An estimated 150 youngsters turned out yesterday at the city pool for the opening of the Shelby County Red Cross swimming program. Most of the children enrolled in the beginner’s class. Tomorrow will mark the deadline for enrollment in the swimming classes with junior-senior life-savings classes due to start next week.

Two days of fun and frolic are in store for residents of the Jackson Center community when the merchants in that city sponsor “Frontier Days” in August. The general committee in charge of the celebration is composed of Larry Spitzer, Edwin Haas, Arthur Sprague, Floyd Smalley and Rev. Harry E. Boyer.

50 Years

July 10, 1973

Neighbors from Charles Avenue in Sidney dug into a buffet of home cooked food last weekend during a street party. Neighbors blocked off Charles Avenue and proceeded to throw a party that turned out to be fun for guests of all ages.

MASON, MICHIGAN – At least one Shelby County shooter vindicated himself during the Michigan State Trap shoot staged here over the weekend.

After losing out in a shoot off for last year’s non-resident Class D title, Ned Sailor, R.R. 5, Sidney, returned to the engagement this year to top all gunners, both resident and non-resident in the Class C with a 197 out of a possible 200.

25 Years

July 10, 1998

It was day 2 of the Country Concert, and fans were trying to find ways to cool down. Jeff Holthaus, 22 and Dan Gaier, also 22, both of Ft. Loramie, discovered the answer. It is to drink the beers quickly. Both men have been coming to the concert since they were about ten years old. They like the beer and the bikinis.” Bean bag tossing is close behind. “It is a great beer drinking sport,” Holthaus stated.

Veteran teacher Brenda Hall has retired after thirty years of service. After graduating from Lufton College she moved to Sidney where she met and married her husband Jim Hall. He works at Ferguson Construction in town, Brenda Hall worked 8 years at Whittier, then served the remainder of her career at Emerson. She taught first, second and third graders. Have times changed for teachers? Yes, according to Hall. “Children aren’t coming to school prepared for academic subjects anymore,” she commented.

