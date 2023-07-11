Anna student attends Camp Canopy with scholarship from Shelby SWCD

Shelby Jones learned about bald Cyprus knees during the week she spent at Camp Canopy. Courtesy photo Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District Education and Outreach Coordinator Amanda Hurley and scholarship recipient Shelby Jones. Courtesy photo

SIDNEY — Shelby Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) awarded Shelby Jones of Anna, Ohio a $400 scholarship to attend Camp Canopy June 11-16 in Carollton, which is about 200 miles east of Anna. Camp Canopy is sponsored by the Ohio Forestry Association. At camp students have the opportunity to interact with natural resource professionals from many environmental fields, participate in traditional camp activities and explore educational activity sessions centered around all things forestry and wildlife. The camp is open to students entering their freshman year of high school up to graduating seniors (19 years of age).

Shelby Jones is an incoming sophomore at Anna High School. When asked about her Camp Canopy experience she said, “It was an adventure.”

Over the week, Jones was able to get out of her comfort zone, connect with the outdoors, meet students from all over Ohio and play a key role in team activities. She said she learned a lot of new information about forestry and was surprised to find out how many different species of trees there are in Ohio. Of meeting natural resource professionals,”

She said she was most intrigued with the wildland firefighters but does not think her future includes this career. She reports after camp she is most looking forward to exploring forests near her grandparents’ house and sharing the knowledge she gained at camp with her grandfather. Jones said she is very interested in attending Camp Canopy next year.

Dates have been set for Camp Canopy next year; June 9-14, 2024. Shelby SWCD is hoping to offer a scholarship again next year; information will be available spring 2024 about it.

For more information about Camp Canopy visit www.campcanopy.com. For more information about Shelby SWCD educational and outreach activities, including the Camp Canopy Scholarship, email or call Amanda Hurley at [email protected], 937-492-6520 ext. 2597.