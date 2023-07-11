Immortal Christian Rock Festival Part 1 set for July 22-23

The Disciple Band Courtesy photo Theocracy Band Courtesy photo

VERSAILLES — BMI Event Center is hosting eight Christian Rock bands with Pastor Bob Beeman speaking, on Saturday, July 22, and Sunday, July 23. Shows start both days at 4:30 p.m. and end around 10:30 p.m. Doors open at 2 p.m. This is the second year for the festival. Par1 1 features some of the more modern Christian rock groups.

Disciple was formed in 1992, Disciple has recorded 12 albums and three EP’s, played thousands of shows worldwide, headlined tours since the late 90’s, has 15 No. 1 singles, sold hundreds of thousands of records, received two Dove Awards and multiple nominations, had its music featured by ESPN’s NFL Live, WWE, Fox Sports, as well as in commercials for CBS’ CSI: Miami and Criminal Minds, and more. Disciple released its newest album, “Skeleton Psalms,” in April 2023.

Human Code (Super Group) Band features members Michael Drive of Barren Cross and Gale Force; George Ochoa of Deliverance & Recon; Terry ‘The Animal’ Russell of Holy Soldier; Todd Libby of Worldview.

Theocracy hails from Athens, Georgia, and their self-titled debut album was released on MetalAges Records in October 2003. The album was completely created by founding member Matt Smith, and was hailed by fans and critics alike as a Power Metal tour-de-force of the highest quality. The current lineup includes Smith along with drummer Ernie Topran, bassist Jared Oldham, guitarist Jonathan Hinds, and lead guitarist Taylor Washington.

One Bad Pig is a Christian punk and metal crossover band from Austin, Texas, which formed in 1985. The Encyclopedia of Contemporary Christian Music describes them as “quite possibly the most popular hard-punk act ever to arise within the Christian music scene.”

Reign of Glory is a new hard rock/metal band featuring Robyn Kyle Basauri (Red Sea, Die Happy, Joshua) on vocals, Roger Dale Martin (Vengeance Rising, Once Dead, Die Happy) on bass, Nick Layton (FireWolfe, Q5) on guitars and Jim Chaffin on drums.

Deny the Fallen features Rey Parra, original voice of Sacred Warrior Playing music from the new Deny the Fallon album; along with Sacred Warrior classics. Bonus: Bruce Swift is going to join in for the Sacred Warrior tunes. This makes two original members of Sacred Warrior: Rey Parra, and Bruce Swift, plus longtime guitarist Jon Johnson.

Deliverance, also known as Big D, is a Thrash metal/Speed metal band that began in 1985. The band began in Los Angeles, California. The lineup has gone through several lineups, with Jimmy P. Brown II being the only remaining member throughout each. The band’s current lineup consists of Brown on rhythm guitars and vocals, Glenn Rogers on lead guitars, Manny Morales on bass and Jim Chaffin on drums.

Chaotic Resemblance is a hard rockband from Oklahoma. Dedicated to spreading the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

Sanctuary International Pastor Bob Beeman has been on the cutting edge of Christian music for over 40 years. Since opening Sanctuary International in 1985, his focus has been on pioneering Christian heavy metal as a ministry. His dedication to discipleship and mentoring have spawned countless metal ministries and festivals worldwide.

General admission tickets are available now for $50 per day or a 2-day pass is $80. There are also VIP/Premium Seats available for an additional fee of $40 per day for those wanting to sit at the front of the stage. Meet and greet tickets are $30 for each band. You can purchase tickets online at www.bmieventcenter.com or in person at BMI Karts & Parts’ showroom at 769 E Main St. in Versailles on Monday to Friday from 0 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Saturday frm 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Tickets will also be available at the door but the price increases the day of the show.