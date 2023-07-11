Judge hands down sentences

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Common Pleas Court recently handed down several sentences for domestic violence, grand theft, breaking and entering, drugs, among other charges.

Trevor W. Williamson, 29, of Sidney, was sentenced to community control to not exceed five years, 30 days in the Shelby County Jail on work release with no days of credit granted, must successfully complete anger and rage counseling, must successfully complete the Batterer’s Intervention program, and must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, for one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor. Williamson was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a fifth degree felony, for causing physical harm to his live-in girlfriend with the knowledge that she was pregnant.

Devin M. Rupert, 21, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was sentenced to 15 months in prison, with 107 days of jail credit granted, for one count of grand theft auto, a fourth degree felony, for stealing a 2000 dodge ram 1500. Rupert was indicted on two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth degree felony.

Erin J. Floyd, 38, of St. Paris, was sentenced to prison for 18 months, with 178 days of jail credit granted, for violating his community control sanctions after being sentenced on one count of grand theft auto, a felony in the fourth degree.

Robert T. Hammer, 55, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years community control, with 20 days of jail credit granted, must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility, and must successfully complete the Thinking for a Change program, for one count of breaking and entering, a fifth degree felony. Hammer was indicted on the same count.

Kirk D. Laug Sr., 64, of Port Jefferson, was sentenced to five years of community control, with four days of jail credit granted, must successfully complete drug and alcohol counseling, anger and rage counseling, and The Thinking for a Change program, for one count of attempted assault, a fifth degree felony. Laug was indicted on one count of assault, a fourth degree felony, for causing physical harm to a Shelby County deputy in the performance of his official duty.

Brandon M. Engley, 35, currently in the Montgomery County Jail, was sentenced to 12 months in prison for each of three count of trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, consecutive, for a total of 36 months, with 46 days of jail credit granted. Engley was indicted on seven counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony, for methamphetamine.

Warren J. Powers, 33, of Sidney, was sentenced to five years of community control, with eight days of jail credit granted, must successfully complete treatment in a correctional facility, and complete the Thinking for a Change program, on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine. Powers was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony.

Cheyenne Hope Manning, 22, of Piqua, was sentenced to prison for 12 months, with 244 days of jail credit granted, for violating community control sanctions after being convicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony.

Lamar I. Caviness, 27, of Dayton, was sentenced to 12 months in prison, with two days of jail credit granted, for one count of possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony. Caviness was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a third degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession between 1,000 and 5,000 grams of marijuana and baggies for storing marijuana.

Michael A. Guthrie, 30, of Dayton, was sentenced to five years of community control, with 102 days of jail credit granted, must successfully complete treatment at a community based correctional facility and then must reside at the STAR House, for one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, for possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance. Guthrie was indicted on the same charge.