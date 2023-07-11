Mahoney

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — The Shelby County grand jury issued indictments for murder, domestic violence, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, and drugs, among other charges, on Thursday, July 6.

Seth R. Mahoney, 21, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted on two counts of murder, an unspecified felony, for causing the death of a three-year-old minor child by repetitively punching and beating the victim about his head, and for torturing and cruelly abusing the victim over a period of time.

According to the Sidney Police Department, Mahoney is accused of causing the death of the toddler on June 17.

Anthony Petaway, 45, of Lima, was indicted on one count of strangulation, a third degree felony, and one count of domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor, for choking his live-in girlfriend.

Matthew R. Tucker, 42, at large, was indicted on one count of domestic violence, a third degree felony, for causing physical harm to an adult female victim who was pregnant, having previously been convicted of domestic violence and domestic battery.

Steven E. Paulus, 21, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of strangulation, a third degree felony, one count of domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and one count of burglary, a second degree felony, for choking his live-in girlfriend having previously been convicted of assault, and forcing his way into the residence of her home when the victim was present to commit a domestic violence offense.

Preston M. Miles, 19, of Greenville, was indicted on one count of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth degree felony, for sexual intercourse with a 14 year old felony.

Me’cole Lashelle Banks, 18, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicted for one count of harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth degree felony, and two counts of assault, a fifth degree felony, for spitting on a police officer while being arrested, biting an officer, and kicking, spitting and pinching an officer.

Zachary A. Harris, 56, currently in the Shelby County Jail, was indicated on one count of failure to comply with order or signal of an officer, a third degree felony, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for fleeing a law enforcement officer’s signal to stop his vehicle, driving through a residential neighborhood at excessive speeds, driving into on-coming traffic, driving through a front year, and striking a parked vehicle and tree, for possession of methamphetamine, and for possession of a digital scale, syringes and pipes used for storing, transporting, and abusing methamphetamine.

April A. Hecht, 38, at large, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possession of methamphetamine and a pipe.

Kevin E. Richards, 58, at large, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, two counts of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine, a

substance containing LSD, a substance containing cocaine, and a digital scale, pipe and clear containers for storing, transporting and abusing drugs.

Shante N. Hudgins, 33, of Sidney, was indicted on one count of possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for possessing a substance containing cocaine and a plastic baggie for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing cocaine.

Michael T. Stotler, 33, at large, was indicated on one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and one count of possession of criminal tools, a fifth degree felony, for methamphetamine and a container for the purpose of storing, transporting and abusing methamphetamine.