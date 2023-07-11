Out of the past

125 Years

July 11, 1898

The Board of Education met in the superintendent’s office at the Central School Building last evening. The meeting was called to discuss matters relative to the building of the new schoolhouse. Several firms submitted plans for furnaces, heating and ventilating apparatus. It was thought best by the board that the building should be put up as soon as possible and grading is expected to begin next week.

100 Years

July 11, 1923

L.M. Studevant, secretary of the Peoples Savings and Loan Association and a member of the state executive committee, is among Ohio building and loan officials leaving this week for the national convention at Tacoma, Washington. Others from Sidney who will be making the trip on the special train are Mrs. Studevant, Mr. and Mrs. C. J. Briggs and Mr. and Mrs. W. K. Sterline.

75 Years

July 11, 1948

Two days of fun and frolic are in store for residents of the Jackson Center community when the merchants in that city sponsor “Frontier Days” in August. The general committee in charge of the celebration is composed of Larry Spitzer, Edwin Haas, Arthur Sprague, Floyd Smalley and Rev. Harry E. Boyer.

50 Years

July 11, 1973

Demolition began Monday on the Ike building property, which will eventually be converted into a free customer parking lot. The property is located on the south side of Poplar Street, near the Miami Avenue intersection. It is adjacent to a 20-space city parking lot. The demolition is scheduled to take two weeks.

25 Years

July 11, 1998

Will it be a young turk or a veteran? We will soon know. according to Oaks gold pro Rob Fridley, one of several could win the Shelby County Open this weekend. Relatively young golfers Ryan Coyne and Jason Wendel of Botkins will be favorites along with veteran golfer Matt Clayton. The latter won the tournament in 1995. The golfers will play 18 holes at the Moose and then a18 at Shelby Oaks.

——-

A local mechanic will soon be an author. Earl Duty, the owner of Edco Automotive, will be writing a book on dune buggies. The 220 page book will be on how to build a dune buggy. Walt Reed of Cars and Parts Magazine in Sidney gave Duty the idea to write the book. He was quick to give credit to Bob Supinger of Sidney about dune buggies. “He is an excellent teacher,” Duty stated.

