Paperback book released

SIDNEY — Sidney author Terry Pellman has announced the release of the paperback version of his recent book of short stories, “Revisiting Dreams: Eclectic Tales From Terry Pellman.”

The book had previously been available only in e-book form on Amazon.com.

The work is a comprehensive collection of short stories written by the author over the past 25 years. Early in his writing career, Pellman published a book of short stories, some of which are included in this collection along with many stories written since then.

The story themes range from people grappling with emotions such as regret and loss, to struggles with faith and mortality. Such stories are interspersed with those that are humorous, and some that are of a paranormal nature.

The author has another work in progress, with the working title of “The Lake Effect.”

The book is available in Sidney at Gallery 2:Ten, and, of course, on Amazon.com in e-book or paperback.

The author can be reached at [email protected], or by phone or text at 937-726-9542.