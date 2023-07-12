Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY, JULY 11

-11:17 p.m.: crash with injuries. A crash with injuries was reported at milemaker 87 on Interstate 75.

-9:21 p.m.: domestic violence. Deputies investigated a report of domestic violence in the 100 block of Redbud Circle, Jackson Center.

-4:43 p.m.: Suspicious vehicle. Deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle in the area of Meranda and Wones roads, Maplewood.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

-4:04 a.m.: miscellaneous EMS: Anna EMS was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road, Anna.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

-8:08 p.m.: odor investigation. Anna Fire and Police responded to an odor investigation in the 100 block of North Pike Street Anna.

MONDAY, JULY 10

-7:04 p.m.: medical. Anna EMS was dispatched to the 12000 block of Meranda Road, Anna.

-4:54 p.m.: medical. Anna EMS was dispatched to the 15ooo block of Sharp Road, Sidney.

Compiled by Melanie Speicher