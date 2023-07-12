Learning from their differences

Children’s International Summer Villages, (CISV) Delegate Bjornar Willumsen, left, 11, of Stavanger, Norway, pinky promises to CISV Leader Jo Hasselquist, of Helsingborg, Sweden, that he won’t take any more candy from the Sweden delegation’s booth at the Sidney Middle School on Tuesday, July 4. CISV is an organization with the objective to educate and inspire action for a more just and peaceful world. The CISV Midwest Ohio chapter hosted a 15-day Youth Meeting program for 12 and 13-year-olds from different countries. The international participants took part in educational activities based on CISV’s four educational pillars which focus on human rights, diversity, conflict and resolution, and sustainable development. Bjornar is the son of Eli Willumsen and Erik Cockbain.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News