ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• BNC’s Summer Camps are for kids entering grades Kindergarten through fifth. Camps run from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday – Friday. Topic for July camps is “Wildlife Mysteries,” July 31 – Aug. 4. Dress for the weather as campers will spend a large amount of time outside for all camps. Cost is $75/child per camp for BNC Members or $100/child per camp for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• BNC’s Stillwater Adventure River Float is for kids entering grades six through 12 in the fall. Parents may choose to pre-register their child for Wednesday, July 19. Group will meet at Brukner Nature Center at 9:30 a.m. and pick-up will be at 1 p.m. at the BNC river location; life jackets and lunch are provided. Maximum of eight kids each day. Cost is $30 per child for BNC members or $40 per child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• The. Brukner Nature Center hopes your child can join them on Friday, July 28, from 7 – 9 p.m. for a fun evening of discovery and exploration as we learn more about our amazing wildlife. Remember to dress for the weather as a large amount of time will be spent outside. This is a drop-off program. Cost is $20/child for BNC members or $30/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Sidney Civic Band will have the audience tapping their toes as they present a concert titled “Dance, Dance, Dance” on the courthouse square in downtown Sidney at 7 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held at the Connection Point Church of God. For weather updates, check the band’s Facebook page.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

• As the kickoff to Wapakoneta by Moonlight 2023, First on the Moon will host the reveal of its latest Utility Box Art Wrap on Tuesday, July 18, 5 p.m., in front of Hearn Law Office, 5 Willipie St. The event is free and open to the public. Artist Andie Goodes’ image depicts a father and his young son watching the lift off of a rocket; the installation will also include factoids about rockets and their role in space flight. The art will be installed in time for the 54th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon Landing. The project is made possible through the support of the Wapakoneta Area Community Foundation.

• The Auglaize County Historical Society will present walking tours of Historic Downtown Wapakoneta at 7 and 9 p.m. in conjunction with Wapakoneta by Moonlight. The tours are free and open to the public and will begin at the northeast corner of the courthouse block (adjacent to the intersection of Willipie and Mechanic streets). The tours will be rescheduled only in the event of severe weather.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

WAPAKONETA — First on the Moon Inc. will present the Lima Area Concert Band at 7 p.m., at the Wapakoneta High School Performance Center, 1 Redskin Trail, Wapakoneta, as the finale event for the 2023 Summer Moon Festival. The concert of American standards and patriotic favorites is made possible through the generosity of Dr. Alan and Karen Tullis Mikesell. The event is free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• CONOVER — The 8th annual A.B. Graham Memorial Center Cruise In, 8025 US Rte. 36 Conover. Registration 1-4 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle and all vehicles are welcome. Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, 50-50 raffle and food services available. Dash plaques for the first 50 registrations. Every 10th registration will receive a free meal voucher. The museum will be open for self guided tours. A chicken barbecue dinner will be available starting at 4 p.m. The $10 meal includes a half of chicken, two sides, dessert and drink. Follow the group on Facebook for the most up to date details about this event. For more information, email [email protected] or call 937-368-3700. The event is in memory of Mark Hopkins. All proceeds from this event benefit the A.B. Graham Memorial Center

• The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The doors open at 6 p.m. and dance is from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Smithville South. Food will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, door prizes andinstant tickets. Must be 21 years of age.