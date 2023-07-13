Julia Smucker, of Hebron, KY., walks her horse, Kimmie, left, and miniature horse, Turbo, across the parking lot behind the Speedway located at 1501 St Marys Ave., on Wednesday, July 12. Smucker was driving through the area on her way to Ann Arbor, Mich., when one of the horse trailer’s wheels blew. Smucker took her horses across the parking lot to a patch of grass for the horses to graze on while the wheel was repaired. When Smucker gets to Ann Arbor she will be riding on trails with her friends and celebrating her birthday. Turbo is brought with on trips and long trail rides because without him Kimmie can become anxious, according to Smucker.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News