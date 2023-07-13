Hospice to host butterfly release

TROY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites the community to its Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release to remember and honor loved ones on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, 3230 N. County Road 25A, Troy. Registration will begin at 1 p.m.

The Celebrating Life’s Stories Butterfly Release is a way to remember and honor special people who have touched lives and who live on in memories. At the conclusion of the event, participants will release butterflies in memory of loved ones. Net proceeds from the event benefit patient care and services at Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County, a not-for-profit, community-based hospice.

Butterflies are $15 each, and registration is required. The last day to register is Friday, July 28. To register online, visit: www.OhiosHospice.org/OHMCButterfly23

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For questions or sponsorship information, call 937-258-5537.