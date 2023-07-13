Indiana woman arrested in Mercer County

CELINA — A Kokomo, Indiana, woman was arrested after allegedly taking an infant from Indiana and assaulting deputies.

According to Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey April Spence, 32, of Kokomo, Indiana, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for two counts of assault on a peace officer, each a fourth degree felony.

Grey said Mercer County Central Dispatch was notified at approximately 3:12 p.m. of a child abduction that took place in Kokomo, Indiana, earlier in the day. The suspect, April Spence, was said to be traveling in a black 2013 Ford Escape SUV with Indiana license plates, through Mercer County possibly in the area of Siegrist-Jutte Road and state Route 118, in Butler Township. Deputies were dispatched and responded to this area to be on the lookout for a vehicle matching the provided description.

At 3:31 p.m., deputies located the suspect vehicle traveling eastbound on State Route 119 at Fleetfoot Road in Granville Township and executed a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, an adult female exited the rear passenger side of the SUV, carrying a small child. Deputies confirmed the female to be the suspect, April Spence, and the child to be the abducted 10 month old from Kokomo, Indiana.

Spence would not cooperate in handing the child over and became aggressive towards deputies, punching one in the face and kicking another. The child was not injured during this and was able to be safely removed from Spence’s hold and taken away to a safe place by deputies. After Spence was placed under arrest and while being placed in the patrol vehicle for transport to the jail, she continued to be combative and head-butted a deputy. The assaulted deputies sustained minor injuries. Spence was then transported to the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where she was booked in and held without bond.

The investigation continued, and deputies communicated with Kokomo, Indiana, Police Department while on scene of the traffic stop, advising them of the situation and that the child was located and is safe. Mercer County Job and Family Services was called and responded to the scene and took custody of the child and later transferred custody of the child over to Kokomo, Indiana, Children’s Services for reunification with the child’s custodial parent. The driver and front seat passenger were released and were free to leave the scene.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the St. Henry Police Department, Mercer County Job and Family Services and Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office. The case will be sent to the Mercer County Prosecutor for review of any additional charges. The Kokomo, Indiana, Police Department is conducting their own, on-going, investigation.