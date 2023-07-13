Out of the past

125 Years

July 13, 1898

At the meeting of city council last night, a plat for the small subdivision of the Cummins Addition to the city was submitted for approval. The new addition contains 24 lots and lies back of the Zink and Gruesi Properties on Fair Avenue. It is located between Walnut and Foraker Avenues intersected by Chestnut Avenue.

——-

The powder shed near the railroad river bridge was blown up yesterday afternoon at about 5 o’clock. The shed was used by H.G. Woodward for the storing of his powder that he kept on hand for sale in this city. The explosion was caused by burning grass, which had caught fire from a passing engine and had burned up and around the shed.

100 Years

July 13, 1923

Chief of Police, William O’Leary, is observing 31 years as a member of the Sidney Police Department. He began service on the force under Mayor C. W. Nessler 26 years ago and has served in that capacity since that time. He has come to be recognized as a close student of criminals and their methods.

——-

Thirty-five members of the Urbana country club visited Sidney yesterday afternoon for a match tournament with Sidney golfers at the local country club. The match resulted in a victory for the Sidney golfers by a score of 45 to 32. J. Noble turned in the low score for the match and for the locals as well, with a 72 for the 18 holes.

——-

The deal for the purchase of the J. E. Wells residence, property at the corner of Main Avenue and North Street, was consummated this morning with the purchase being made by Mrs. E. C. Nutt. Robert J. Anderson has purchased Mrs. Nutt’s residence property at the corner of North Walnut Avenue and Michigan Street.

75 Years

July 13, 1948

Wheat of record yields and excellent quality continued pouring into local grain elevators today. Several grain dealers reported they were literally “covered up” because of the rapid inflow of grain and shortage of railroad cars. All elevators reported the wheat to be in extra good condition with low moisture content. Yields were reported running between 40 and 50 bushels to the acre.

——-

Chester W. Goble, World War II compensation fund director, reported today that 1,687 Shelby County Veterans are among the more than 685,000 Ohio veterans who have filed bonus applications since the forms were made available in March.

50 Years

July 13, 1973

Shelby County Commissioners yesterday voted to advertise for bids for the renovation and alteration of the auditor’s office and probate court room in the courthouse.

This is a continuation of an overall renovation which started in the Common Pleas Court Room and calls for the eventual remodeling of the entire courthouse.

——-

A real estate transfer for a parsonage for St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church has been completed with RNS Construction, Inc., Dayton.

The parsonage for the pastor, The Rev. Cal A. Roepcke, and his family, is located in the Robinwood Street area.

25 Years

July 13, 1998

The Sidney Municipal Court is looking to move. The court, currently housed in the Municipal Building, needs more space. It is proposed for the court to move to the second and third floors of the historic Monumental Building. The cost of rehabilitating and building is less expensive than building a new court building. City Manager Mike Puckett made the announcement. If council proceeds, the move would be complete by December 1999.

——-

The numbers are in for the Country Concert. A total of 58,000 fans flocked to see the performers. This was the 18th year the event was held. The weather was great. According to the sheriff, the crowd was orderly. Only 154 people were arrested for underage drinking. About 170 people were treat for medical issues and ten were transported to the hospital.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community.