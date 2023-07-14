FGKS Law announces Scarpelli as associate attorney

SIDNEY — FGKS Law has announced that Michael J. Scarpelli became an associate with the firm effective June 26, 2023.

Scarpelli graduated magna cum laude from The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Studies, and graduated magna cum laude from the University of Cincinnati College of Law in 2015. Upon graduating law school, Scarpelli joined the appellate division of the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office where he argued cases in front of the Second District Court of Appeals and the Supreme Court of Ohio. Scarpelli subsequently moved to private practice and joined a firm in Troy, Ohio, before joining FGKS Law. His areas of concentration will include business and commercial litigation.

Scarpelli and his wife Ashley reside in Vandalia, Ohio, along with their two sons.

Other attorneys associated with FGKS Law are John Garmhausen, Ralph Keister, Jim Shenk, Jim Thieman, Mike Staudt, Tom Potts, Dan Bensman, Bryan Niemeyer, John Deeds, Josh Koltak, Phil Borger, Craig Albers, Cameron Downer, Colleen Gong, and Chris Ellington.

FGKS Law, whose formal name is Faulkner, Garmhausen, Keister & Shenk, is a full-service law firm of 16 attorneys with offices in Sidney, Troy, Celina and Fort Loramie. The firm has an emphasis on business transactions, business and civil litigation, banking, employment law, real estate, estate planning, and catastrophic personal injury/wrongful death, and also offers real estate closings and title searches through its title agency, Western Ohio Title Agency.

For more information about FGKS Law attorneys and practice areas, please visit www.fgks-law.com.