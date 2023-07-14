‘In Ohio Country Today’ to provide exclusive content, reports to iHeartMedia stations

WAPAKONETA — Dan Wilson and “The In Ohio Country Today Agriculture Network” have announced that beginning July 17, 2023, it will provide (18) iHeartMedia stations in Ohio “exclusive” agricultural reports as well as news and information regarding the agricultural industry in Ohio.

“We are very excited about this new partnership with iHeartMedia Ohio,” said Wilson, the owner, creator and producer of “In Ohio Country Today.” “As we enter our 18th Year of “In Ohio Country Today” the TV show we feel this association and exclusivity with iHeart compliments our multi-media efforts and will provide greater benefits for our clients and advertisers.”

‘We know that Dan and his group have created a very successful brand and is well respected by those in the agricultural industry here in the Buckeye State,” said Matt Bell, area president of iHeart Media. “His experience, enthusiasm and unbridled support for farmers, farming families and agribusiness is why we chose to partner with him.”

Wilson is an award-winning veteran broadcaster whose career spans 40 years in radio and television. He has been the owner of Wilson 1 Communications since 1991 and is both the co-host and producer of the nationally recognized television show “In Ohio Country Toda,y” which first aired in July 2005 – his co-hosts include Gary Jackson and Alan Davis. The website for the show is inohiocountry.com.

iHeartMedia is the leading media outlet in the Ohio market with multiple platforms,including its broadcast stations; live events; data; and its digital businesses and platforms, including mobile, social and its own iHeartRadio, iHeartMedia’s free allin-one digital music, podcasting and live streaming radio service – with 3 billion app downloads and more than 160 million registered users.