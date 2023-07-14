Jewelry Barn owner Jolene Rinderle gives a talk about her profession during Ladies Tea at Tiffany’s. The tea party was held by the Ross Historical Center on Thursday, July 13. Rinderle detailed the differences and similarities between natural and lab grown diamonds among other jewelry related subjects. Attendees drank tea, ate smoked salmon sandwiches, raspberry scones, and lemon tart with blueberry garnish among other dishes.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
It’s tea time!
