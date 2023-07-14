Vierra

VERSAILLES — Midmark Corp. has announced the promotion of Brian Vierra to vice president, medical sales effective July 14, 2023. In this position, Vierra will be responsible for leading, managing and developing the Midmark medical salesforce through his connected team of region directors.

Vierra has been with Midmark for 19 years and, and in that time, has held roles as a medical sales representative, a region director for three different regions, and most recently, as senior director of medical sales. Leading the Midmark medical salesforce across the United States, Vierra has proven the ability to adapt and optimize sales team performance through the evolving healthcare continuum. He has also been a key contributor to Midmark’s commercial imperatives—customer enablement, digital transformation and commercializing innovation—enabling Midmark’s medical business to better serve customers and distributor partners.

Matt Bourne, chief commercial officer for Midmark, said, “Brian embraces collaboration and learning across functions, departments and markets to deliver performance-based outcomes. His professional inquisitiveness enables him to develop a deep understanding and vision to position our customers, partners, teams and organization for success. I’m excited to have Brian in this new leadership role.”

Vierra received a Bachelor of Science degree in pre-med/biology from the University of Pittsburgh.