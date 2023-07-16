American Legion baseball: Sidney Post 217 beats Greenville, Troy to advance to championship

Sidney Post 217’s Dylan Sanders runs to home during an American Legion Region 2 tournament game against Greenville on Friday at Hardman Field in Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Jacob Felts pitches during an American Legion Region 2 tournament game against Greenville on Friday at Hardman Field in Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Sidney Post 217’s Titus Gehert swings during an American Legion Region 2 tournament game against Greenville on Friday at Hardman Field in Piqua. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

PIQUA — Sidney Post 217 earned a shot at the Region 2 championship by winning its first two games of the weekend at Hardman Field in Piqua.

Post 217 beat Greenville 13-3 on Friday, then followed with an 8-4 victory over Troy on Saturday. Troy Post 43 beat Piqua 7-6 in an elimination game on Sunday to advance to face Sidney again, with a berth in the state tournament next week in Lancaster on the line.

The champion of the double-elimination tournament was originally scheduled to be determined Sunday, but rain on Saturday resulted in delays.

Sidney (16-16-1) and Troy (16-7) will play at 6 p.m. on Monday in Piqua. If Post 217 is victorious, it will win the regional title; if Troy wins, the teams will face off again on Tuesday, with the winner that night earning the title.

Troy Post 43 beat Piqua 5-4 in its first game on Thursday. After Sidney’s win over Greenville on Friday, the squads faced off in a winner’s bracket game on Saturday evening.

Troy scored a run in the first inning and led 1-0 heading into the third. But the squad removed starter Connor Price, and Sidney started making contact.

David Brunner and Noah McEldowney each hit singles, then Brayden Monnin hit a ground ball to second base with two outs and reached on an error.

Troy relief pitcher Zander Crouch walked Titus Gehret to push across a run, then Xavier Phlipot hit a two-run double to left field to give the squad a 3-1 lead.

Troy put Brayden Offenbacher on the mound, and he struck out Zander Mason to end the third.

But Offenbacher walked the first three batters he faced in the third and ended up walking another two before being removed. Relief pitcher Nick May walked another two, and Phlipot hit a 2-RBI single in the five-run inning to give Sidney an 8-1 lead.

Post 43 scored one run in the bottom of the fourth and two in the sixth but couldn’t come closer.

Phlipot picked up the win on the mound. He pitched five innings and gave up two earned runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two batters. He was 2 for 4 at the plate with 4 RBIs. Brunner was 2 for 3 with one walk.

Six pitchers took the mound for Troy and combined gave up 12 walks. Sidney had five hits and committed two errors, while Troy had seven hits and committed two errors.

Piqua Post 184 beat Greenville 6-1 on Saturday afternoon in a loser’s bracket elimination game to stay alive. The squad faced off with Troy in another elimination game on Sunday; Post 43 took advantage of two errors by Piqua in the bottom of the sixth and scored two runs to rally and win a back-and-forth game.

Sidney dominated Greenville Post 140 on Friday and won in run-rule fashion in six innings.

Jacob Felts pitched a complete game. He gave up three earned runs on six hits and two walks and struck out six batters.

Monnin was 4 for 4 with two doubles and 4 RBIs. Dylan Sanders was 2 for 3 with one double, one walk and 3 RBIs. Mason was 2 for 3 with one walk. Ben Rinderle hit one double.

Reach Bryant Billing at 937-538-4818, or follow @SidneyOHSports on Twitter and @BryantBillingSDN on Facebook.