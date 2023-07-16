Kettlersville Van Buren Twp., firemen Curt Poeppelman, left, of McCartyville, and Jake Watercutter, of Anna, carry a batch of chicken over to a deep fryer at the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Caden Sharp, far right, 7 months, has his photo taken by his mom, Casey Sharp, far left, both of Botkins, as his grandma, Kara Sharp, of St. Marys, holds his hand. Caden was looking at the fire trucks on display during the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15. Caden is also the son of Tyler Sharp.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Adrianna Barrett, 12, of Sidney, attempts to climb a stripped tree trunk with money attached to it at the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15. Adrianna is the daughter of Sarah Gepfrey.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Cole Cain, 4, pours colored sand into a container held by his sister, Jordan Cain, 10, both of Kettlersville, at the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15. The kids are the children of Stefanie and Jim Cain.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Amy Hoying, of McCartyville, hands a cup of ice cream to Justin Vaughan, 10, of Anna, at the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Miles DuLaney, 5, of Kettlersville, tries his hand at a ring toss game at the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15. Miles is the son of AJ and Amanda DuLaney.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Zoey Schrage, left, 4, jumps into a corn pit as her brother, Zayden Schrage, 2, both of McCartyville, sits in the pit while consuming a sucker at the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Brayden Bollheimer, 7, of Sidney, swings at a ping pong ball while playing the Fire Tee game at the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15. Brayden is the son of Nate and Danielle Bollheimer.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Stacey Burke, left, and her brother, Collin Burke, 14, both of Anna, play a game of Ninja Jousting at the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15. Collin is the son of Cindy and Mark Burke.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Charlotte Bertke, 6, of McCartyville, attempts to hit the bullseye that would send Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Axe, of Anna, into a tank of water at the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15. Charlotte is the daughter of Doug and Andrea Bertke.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
