Caden Sharp, far right, 7 months, has his photo taken by his mom, Casey Sharp, far left, both of Botkins, as his grandma, Kara Sharp, of St. Marys, holds his hand. Caden was looking at the fire trucks on display during the 54th Annual Kettlersville Van Buren Twp. Firemen’s Picnic on Saturday, July 15. Caden is also the son of Tyler Sharp.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News