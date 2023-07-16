Elle White, 12, of Maplewood, putts at the People’s Federal Savings and Loan Association during the Downtown Putt Around on Saturday, July 15. Watching her putt are, far left, August Nichols, 3, and her brother, Christopher Nichols, both of Santa Barbara, Calif.. Elle is the daughter of Joe and Laura White. August and Christopher are the children of Fred and Emily Nichols.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News