Police log

MONDAY

-3:12 a.m.: recovered property. Police recovered stolen property or a vehicle in the 700 block of Kathy Avenue.

SUNDAY

-9:43 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of North Main Avenue.

-3:04 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of North Ohio Avenue and Lane Street.

-11:34 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 500 block of North Main Avenue.

-4:58 a.m.: shooting. Police responded to shots heard or fired in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-4:33 a.m.: crime in progress. Joseph Jeremiah Gordon Forsythe, 28, of Jackson Center, was arrested and then released on recognizance for failure to control/weaving and driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

-3:27 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Miami Avenue and East Water Street.

SATURDAY

-8:10 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of South Vandemark Road and Michigan Street.

-8:06 p.m.: warrant. Ashley Nichole Schmidt, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-6:45 p.m.: warrant. Shane Lee Britt, 45, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:58 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 500 block of Johnston Drive.

-4:15 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-2:09 p.m.: counterfeiting. Police responded to counterfeit money in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-1:24 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

-11:44 p.m.: fight. Police responded to a fight in progress in the area of North Walnut Avenue and Forest Street.

-11:44 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Canal Street.

-11:10 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Jefferson Street.

-9:27 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of East North Street.

-8:41 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 300 block of North Miami Avenue.

-7:32 p.m.: warrant. Dwayne Randall Valentine, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-5:32 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Kenwood Drive.

-3:23 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Constitution Avenue.

-2:08 p.m.: vandalism. Police responded to vandalism in the 600 block of Campbell Road.

-12:06 p.m.: crime in progress. Carina A. Mendez-Arbona, 21, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-11:47 a.m.: assault. Police responded to an assault in progress in the 300 block of West Parkwood Street.

-8:20 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-4:56 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of West Hoewisher Road.

-3:59 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 100 block of West Court Street.

Crashes

Joseph Forsythe, 28, of Jackson Center, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a one-vehicle crash on July 16 at 3:27 a.m.

Forsythe turned left from East Water Street onto South Miami Avenue and continued turning left, causing him to roll his vehicle onto its side in the front yard of a property on South Miami Avenue. Forsythe’s vehicle was towed by Elmer’s Towing and he was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health with suspected minor injuries.

• Logan Cowan, 21, of Sidney, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on July 15 at 8:10 p.m.

Cowan was turning left from Vandemark Road onto Michigan Street when he lost control and struck Debra A. Piatt, 55, of Sidney, who was in the left turn lane on Michigan Street.

• Frankie M. Harper, 66, of Charleston, West Virginia, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a two-vehicle crash on July 14 at 3:49 p.m.

Harper was driving a semi-truck traveling westbound on Michigan Street attempting to turn southbound into a private lot. Ernest Fernandez, 28, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was stopped in traffic on Michigan Street. Harper struck Fernandez while making the turn.