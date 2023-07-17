By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Land Reutilization Corp. (Land Bank) discussed The Wagner Building demolition at a meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

The Land Bank received a grant from ODOD for $55,575.18, and there were expenses of $24,580.43 which included engineering services for the Wagner property and legal ads for four properties. The balance of the accounts is $585,671.69, of which $200,000 is a loan from the Shelby County Commissioners. The Land Bank continues to pursue additional grants and monies.

The Wagner Building demolition contract was signed on June 13. There was a de-construction ceremony on June 26 at the Wagner site. Phase I of the demolition was scheduled to begin on June 27 and is expected to be completed in late September. Phase II is projected to be complete by Dec. 23, 2023.

All steel salvaged during the Wagner demolition will be salvaged where possible, and additional EPA testing will be conducted once collapsed buildings are removed to help determine exactly what Phase II will require.

The Land Bank has received no new units, and continues to have nine that are in foreclosure. Five of these properties are in Sidney, two in Port Jefferson, one in Jackson Center, and one at Lake Loramie. There is one property in Sidney that needs to be demolished, but the Land Bank is waiting on monies to become available. They are also talking with someone who is considering a property donation.

The next meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 18, at 1:30 p.m. in the Commissioners’ meeting room.