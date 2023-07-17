By Megan Lewis

For the Sidney Daily News

JACKSON CENTER — Bruce Metz announced at Monday night’s Jackson Center Village Council meeting that he will be running for Shelby County Commissioner’s office in the 2024 election.

He was appointed to the position of village administrator in January 2012. During his time with council, he has worn many hats and supported the community anywhere he is needed. He plans on using his love for Shelby County and strong work ethic as his platform in his upcoming campaign.

After the meeting, Metz said he has started the process to run for election in 2024 for the Jan. 3, 2025 commissioner seat that is currently held by Bob Guillozet. Guillozet has told the Shelby County Republican Party that he doesn’t plan to seek re-election once his term is complete.

Metz said he plans to retire from his position as Jackson Center administrator on Sept. 30, 2024. The village, in planning for Metz’ retirement, has named Drew Sosby as the assistant administrator, effective July 1. The position, said Metz, was created by council so Sosby has plenty of time to learn al aspects of the village administrator’s position. Sosby is currently the wastewater superintendent for the village, a position he will continue to oversee as he learns his new job as administrator.

Sosby has been employed by the village fo seven years. He has a degree in public administration.He has begun training with Ed Maxwell, Zoning Enforcement Officer/Economic Development director, on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Council approved an increase in general funds appropriation of $13,000. This will cover the expenses to put in a new storm drain design to prevent further flooding of the Wally Byam Memorial Park. Choice One Engineering will begin the project this fall. The Parks & Recreation Board also plans to post new rules for the park while construction is underway.

Jackson Center’s District Policy Committee agreed to adopt the new Solid Waste Management Plan. The plan was prepared under Ohio Code. It will affect Allen, Champaign, Hardin, Madison, Shelby and Union county. The plan focuses on the Jackson Center’s recycling services. There were no major changes done to the plan, but it has to be polished every five years to stay current on EPA standards.

The second reading of a resolution to allow Farmer’s and Merchant’s State Bank to act as a depository for all active, interim, and inactive public monies of the village. Metz and Beverley Wren met with a bank representative that could address their questions and concerns was approved.

The new police car was picked up recently. It is currently getting the K-9 kennel installed and stickers applied to it. The process will take four weeks to complete. Sgt. Nick Honeycutt and Chief Chuck Wirick attended a K-9 Conference over the weekend. They won 150 pounds of dog for K9 Officer Tyson.

The village will be installing boosters on the water meters they have trouble reading in order to help with the AMI water survey project. The Ohio Storm Line Construction project will be going on this week, as well as Advance Rehabilitation Technology will be lining the manholes by Plastipak.

Metz and Wayne York plan on updating the Utility Fee Schedules this week. They should have a draft available at the next council meeting.

National Night Out will be held on Aug. 1. More details will be available closer to that date. A special screening of Scoob! was shown at the Elder Theater on July 12. It was held by the American Club with all popcorn and soda pop sales going towards the Jackson Center Library to make necessary repairs on the roof. Shingles are blowing off in high winds and they want to fix it before things get worse.