By Charlotte Caldwell

[email protected]

SIDNEY — The Planning Commission approved a replat and zoning code amendments at a meeting on July 17.

R&R Takhar LLC requested a replat of three lots to create two new lots. The lots are located at the southeast corner of Wapakoneta Avenue and East Hoewisher Road in the corridor commerce zone. Two of the lots are undeveloped and one lot contains a commercial warehouse. One of the lots used to be the North Dixie Drive-Thru which has since been demolished.

Last Planning Commission meeting, the commission discussed amending the zoning code to allow for accessory structures in commercial zones. City staff presented the commission with four options, and the commission recommended the first option and approved it at this meeting, which will allow accessory structures in every zone with design requirements. Other requirements for the structures will be:

• Rear yard only;

• 10 feet minimum from rear wall of the primary structure and 5 feet minimum from any lot line;

• Maximum height of 18 feet;

• Maximum of one accessory structure per parcel;

• Maximum size of 199 square feet;

• Exterior façade materials must be similar to those of the principal building.

The next Planning Commission meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 21 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers.