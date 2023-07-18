Edison State to host open house in August

PIQUA — Edison State Community College will host an open house on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. The event will be held in the Robinson Student Career Center at the Piqua Campus from 9 a.m. to noon.

Guests can engage with faculty and staff; explore the College’s 100-plus programs; tour the campus; and learn more about student support services, financial aid, scholarship opportunities, and Edison State’s transfer partnerships.

The Open House will also include a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) workshop and “The Edison State Experience” and “Transfer Tools with Franklin University” information sessions.

Learn more about Edison State’s Open House, view a full schedule of events, and register to attend by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/openhouse. Contact Enrollment Management with any questions by calling 937-778-8600 or emailing [email protected].