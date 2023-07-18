Young

SIDNEY — Ashley Himes, Shelby County United Way Board chair, has announced the new president and CEO will be Karla Young.

“We look forward to what we can accomplish with Karla’s leadership and dedication to the community” said Himes. “Karla is joining an outstanding organization that is in a great place, and we are excited for what this next chapter holds.”

Young has been involved with the United Way as a member of POWER and has served on day of action projects as a community volunteer. She is currently the executive director of the Wilson Health Foundation where she works to secure financial support from individuals, foundations, and donors. She has a Master of Science in Education and Allied Professions majoring in Educational Leadership from the University of Dayton, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, majoring in Marketing and Management at Ohio Northern University. She and her husband, Sam, live in Fort Loramie with their three children.

“I am excited and humbled to have this opportunity,” said Young. “This vital organization plays an important role in the community and I look forward to working with the partner agencies, donors, staff, and the board leadership to create a strategic and action oriented plan for the future.”

Young has a vast background of philanthropy and stewardship. She currently serves the community as Sidney Rotary club Treasurer (2022-23), president (2020-21). She is a Board Member for Sidney Alive (2018-present) and an Advisory Board member for the Upper Valley Career Center Exercise Science.

Himes said, “We are happy that the time frame allows Scott two to three months to train our new dynamic leader to continue the great work that has been accomplished the past ten plus years. It will also provide and ensure another strong annual campaign this fall. We appreciate the consideration Scott and his future employer have made in allowing the time frame needed for a successful transition and annual campaign. We are excited to what the future holds for this organization under Karla’s leadership.”

The Shelby County United Way is a local 501c3 non-profit organization that has earned the highest rating from Charity Navigator nine out of the past ten years. Monies raised in the annual campaign are invested locally under the leadership and direction of our local volunteer Board of Directors and Community Allocation Volunteers.