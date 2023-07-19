City record

Police log

TUESDAY

-11:39 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 200 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-8:55 p.m.: summons. Josey Luella Hartman, 33, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for dogs and other animals running at large.

-8:30 p.m.: summons. Donald R. Bennett, 75, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for dogs and other animals running at large.

-6:11 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Hazel Nut Lane.

-5:18 p.m.: threats. Police received a report of threats at the police station on West Court Street.

-4:58 p.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:13 p.m.: warrant. Michelle Renee Sowders, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-2:27 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of North Pomeroy Avenue.

-12:37 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the area of Port Jefferson Road and East Avenue.

-12:24 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 400 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:47 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 500 block of Sycamore Avenue.

-11:30 a.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-9:06 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to past breaking and entering in the 10 block of Tawawa Drive.

-4:16 a.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle report in the 500 block of North Miami Avenue.

-1:56 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the area of Elm Street and Broadway Avenue.

Crashes

Sukhdev Singh Dhillon, 53, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on July 16 at 3:04 p.m.

Dhillon was traveling southbound on North Ohio Avenue in the right lane and Steven Eric Paulus, 21, of Sidney, was traveling in the left lane. Dhillon attempted to make a left turn onto Lane Street from the right lane causing a collision. Dhillon’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell