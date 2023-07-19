Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-10:55 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 10000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-10:08 a.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 14000 block of East Miami Shelby Road.

Village log

MONDAY

-7:48 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS, Fire and Police responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 99 on Interstate 75.

-6:54 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 8000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

-5:10 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Fort Loramie Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 10000 block of North Main Street.

-3:37 p.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Jackson Center Fire and Police responded to a crash with injuries in the area of state Route 274 and Progress Drive.

Crashes

No one was cited after the Fort Loramie Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on July 14 at 9:07 p.m.

James C. Triplett, 34, of Sidney, was driving a motorcycle traveling northbound on state Route 362 when he lost control on a curve and came to rest in a ditch on the opposite side of the road. Triplett and his passenger were evaluated by Fort Loramie EMS for possible injuries but were not transported to a medical facility.

• Joshua Luke Hoying, 31, of Anna, was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign after the Fort Loramie Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 14 at 4:12 p.m.

Hoying was traveling southbound on Barhorst Road when he failed to yield at the intersection of Mason Road and pulled out in front of Chance Michael Whalen, 21, of Sidney, who was traveling westbound on Mason Road.

Whalen’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing and the vehicle Hoying was driving was towed by Meyer’s Towing. Hoying’s passenger was taken by Fort Loramie EMS to Wilson Health with possible injuries.

• Zequoia Ahrns, 29, of St. Marys, was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign after the Fort Loramie Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 14 at 3:32 p.m.

Ahrns was traveling southbound on Schmitmeyer Baker Road when she failed to yield at the intersection of Wells Road and pulled out in front of Austin John Grieshop, 20, of Maria Stein, who was traveling westbound on Wells Road. Ahrns’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-1:20 a.m. to 2:03 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-12:15 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-7:59 to 11:53 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to two calls.

-4:59 p.m.: gas leak. Crews responded to one call.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell