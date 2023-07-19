Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The Pony Wagon Historical Museum, 510 Washington St., St. Paris, will be open from 1-4 p.m. on Sundays, July 23, Aug. 13, Aug. 27, Sept. 10, Sept. 24, Oct. 8 and Oct. 22

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me; Pre-School Gymnastics; Youth Gymnastics; Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration; Preschool Swim Lessons;Youth Swim Lessons; Competitive Swim Team; Adult Swim Lessons; and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• BNC’s Summer Camps are for kids entering grades Kindergarten through fifth. Camps run from 9:30 – 11:30 a.m., Monday – Friday. Topic for July camps is “Wildlife Mysteries,” July 31 – Aug. 4. Dress for the weather as campers will spend a large amount of time outside for all camps. Cost is $75/child per camp for BNC Members or $100/child per camp for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• BNC’s Stillwater Adventure River Float is for kids entering grades six through 12 in the fall. Parents may choose to pre-register their child for Wednesday, July 19. Group will meet at Brukner Nature Center at 9:30 a.m. and pick-up will be at 1 p.m. at the BNC river location; life jackets and lunch are provided. Maximum of eight kids each day. Cost is $30 per child for BNC members or $40 per child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

• The. Brukner Nature Center hopes your child can join them on Friday, July 28, from 7 – 9 p.m. for a fun evening of discovery and exploration as we learn more about our amazing wildlife. Remember to dress for the weather as a large amount of time will be spent outside. This is a drop-off program. Cost is $20/child for BNC members or $30/child for non-members. Call 937-698-6493 or email [email protected] to pre-register your child.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19-SUNDAY, JULY 21

• First on the Moon’s Summer Moon Festival in Wapakoneta celebrates the 54th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon. The festival kicks off with the Miss Summer Moon Pageant at Wapakoneta High School Performing Arts Center at 6:30 p.m.; festival opens Thursday at 4 p.m. in downtown Wapakoneta; entertainment; family zone; bed races; event at the Armstrong Air and Space Museum. For a schedule of events, visit https://summermoonfestival.com/celebration/.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

• UNOH Celebrity Dollar Double Dash presented by Longhorn Chassis at Limaland Motorsports Park in Lima. Pit gates will open at 4:30 p.m. followed by the grandstands at 5 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.limaland.com.

SATURDAY, JULY 22

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

SUNDAY, JULY 23-SATURDAY, JULY 29

•Shelby County Fair begins Sunday at noon and concludes Saturday with the annual livestock sale. For a schedule of events, visit https://shelbycountyfair.com/.

SUNDAY, JULY 23

• First on the Moon Inc. will present the Lima Area Concert Band at 7 p.m., at the Wapakoneta High School Performance Center, 1 Redskin Trail, Wapakoneta, as the finale event for the 2023 Summer Moon Festival. The concert of American standards and patriotic favorites is made possible through the generosity of Dr. Alan and Karen Tullis Mikesell. The event is free and open to the public.

SATURDAY, JULY 29-SUNDAY, JULY 30

• Van Wert County Historical Society’s 20th annual Van Wert Heritage Weekend, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on July 29, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on July 30 at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert. Admission is $5 fr adults; children 12 and under and Scouts in uniform, are free. Two-day admission is $8. More than 45 tables of model railroadtrain bargains. Parking is free. Proceeds benefit the historical society.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

• The Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is held from 8 a.m. to noon at the Shelby County Court Square, 100 E. Court St., Sidney.

• CONOVER — The 8th annual A.B. Graham Memorial Center Cruise In, 8025 US Rte. 36 Conover. Registration 1-4 p.m. Fee is $10 per vehicle and all vehicles are welcome. Awards will be presented at 5:30 p.m. There will be door prizes, 50-50 raffle and food services available. Dash plaques for the first 50 registrations. Every 10th registration will receive a free meal voucher. The museum will be open for self guided tours. A chicken barbecue dinner will be available starting at 4 p.m. The $10 meal includes a half of chicken, two sides, dessert and drink. Follow the group on Facebook for the most up to date details about this event. For more information, email [email protected] or call 937-368-3700. The event is in memory of Mark Hopkins. All proceeds from this event benefit the A.B. Graham Memorial Center

• The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The doors open at 6 p.m. and Dance from 8-11 p.m. Cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Smithville South. Food will be available -50/50 raffle-door prizes-instant tickets. Must be 21 years of age.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

• The Art and Science of Nature from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on the grounds of Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Township Road 47, West Liberty. Staff presentations include examination of pelts along with discussions about animals and their habitats, a walking tree talk, a limestone chiseling demonstration, and a creative dramatics exploration of Donn Piatt’s poem about an Owl and Blue Jays. An activity tent will feature hands-on activities and displays suitable for all ages. Activity starting times and lengths will be posted on the website, www.piattcastle.org and a handout will be available at the welcome tent. The event is free and open to the public.