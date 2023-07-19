Out of the past

125 Years

July 19, 1898

At the regular meeting of the board of health held in the mayor’s office last night, Dr. J. W. Costolo, who was appointed to make the examination, made a partial report on milk being sold in Sidney. His report covered four dairies and shows the milk to be up to the standard or nearly so.

——-

The M. E. Sunday school picnic will be held tomorrow at Staley’s Locust Grove at Port Jefferson. The boat will leave the Miami Street dock at 8 o’clock in the morning.

——-

Mrs. Philip Smith this morning received a letter from her son, Joseph French, who is at Santiago and who was reported, through a wounded soldier at Tampa, Florida, to have been killed in the fighting at Santiago. The letter was dated at Santiago, July 6, several days after the fierce fighting during which he was supposed to have been killed.

——-

The War Department report from General Shafter advises that the roster of General Toral’s army surrendered at Santiago showed a total of 22,789 prisoners, exceeding the strength of Shafter’s own army.

100 Years

July 19, 1923

Warrants have been issued for five members of Company 1 for non-attendance at drills. The warrants were issued at the direction of Captain W. W. Masteller and three of the men have already been placed under arrest. They will be held awaiting court martial and sentencing.

——-

Two Shelby County residents are among the 63 successful applicants approved by the Ohio Board of Pharmacy, having successfully passed the state examination. The two are Oliver Bisenhut of Sidney and Marion F. Buirley of Jackson Center.

——-

Ormond Wheeler of this city, has received notice that he has been appointed to a cadetship to West Point. He is a graduate of Sidney High School and expects to go to Ohio State University this fall to prepare for the entrance examination next June.

75 Years

July 19, 1948

The barn on the Emory Knasel farm, located a mile off the Dixie Highway on the Fort Loramie-Port Jefferson Road north of Sidney was completely destroyed by fire early this afternoon after the structure was struck by lightning during the height of the electrical storm that swept through the area. Firemen from Sidney answered the call with the township truck, but their efforts were confined principally to prevent the spread of flames to adjacent buildings.

50 Years

July 19, 1973

MINSTER – Two members of the Minster School Board announced last night they would seek reelection in November and one member announced his retirement.

Seeking reelection will be Paul Winner, now president of the board and Thomas Bensman. Ben Hemmelgarn will not be a candidate for reelection.

——-

Lucky Barrel was at Steinle Drugs this past week. Henry J. Walter, 1608 Fair Oaks Drive had not registered and failed to collect $600 when his name was drawn.

——-

NEW BREMEN – Brenda Wehmeyer of 124 S. Main Street, New Bremen has been named recipient of the eighth annual Crown Controls Corp. scholarship.

25 Years

July 19, 1998

The Adopt-a-Highway program is celebrating ten years, both nationally and in our area. Ab estimated 3,6 tons of waste and litter was picked up in our county, another 2-5 tons was removed from neighboring Auglaize County. They are currently 32 adopted miles of road with Shelby County. Various clubs and groups take a section of roadway.

——-

Lloyd Schroer was recently named “Entrepreneur of the Year” by the Miami Valley Transportation Industry. Schrorer is CEO of Kirk National Lease in Sidney. The company operates 23 locations in six states. He gave the credit to his staff.

