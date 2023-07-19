Patrol enters nationwide ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ contest

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered the 10th annual “Best Looking Cruiser” contest sponsored by the American Association of State Troopers (AAST).

Voting for the best-looking cruiser began July 17 at 10 a.m. and will end on July 31 at noon. Visit the Patrol’s Facebook, Twitter or Instagram pages and click the link in any of our contest posts or visit the SurveyMonkey website to vote the Ohio State Highway Patrol as having the best-looking cruiser.

When visiting the SurveyMonkey website, scroll to the bottom of the page and select Ohio from the drop-down menu. Agency rankings will be updated on the AAST’s website throughout the contest.

Last year, Ohio finished in 13th place. Vote for the Ohio State Highway Patrol as the 2023 best-looking cruiser. The top 13 photos receiving the highest number of votes will be featured in the 2024 AAST wall calendar and the photo that gets the highest number of votes will be featured on the cover.