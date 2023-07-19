Realty 2000 Group partners with ScoresBroadcast.com on high school sports coverage

Because of their steadfast devotion to high school sports, fans of competitive teams in this area of Ohio are active online listeners.

“That’s pretty good reason alone why Realty 2000 Group has partnered with ScoresBroadcast.com,” said Tim Gleason, president of Realty 2000 Group, located at 100 South Main in Sidney.

“Those connected to the online coverage comprise an attentive audience that hears our messages,” he added. “Businesses should never underestimate the power of such a successful medium, which is accompanied by a strong and loyal local following.”

SCORES, the Shelby County Online Radio Entertainment System, covers high school sports in the Shelby County Athletic League, Miami Valley League and Midwest Athletic Conference. This past school year from August 2022 to June 2023, it offered play-by-play of 99 games. SCORES has presented just short of 1,500 broadcasts since its start in 2006-07.

Gleason noted that the schools covered by SCORES attract huge audiences and often advance deep into postseason tournaments. MAC schools, for instance, have totaled 150 state championships in various team and individual sports. Marion Local alone has racked up 13 football state titles.

In the SCAL, Russia and Jackson Center were ranked in the top five all season long during the 2022-23 Division IV boys basketball campaign. The Fort Loramie girls hoops teams have earned three state titles and knocked on the door of a few more.

In baseball, Fort Loramie and Minster have both recorded three baseball state championships. And how about the fantastic success of Russia on the diamond the last two seasons— one state championship and one second-place finish. ScoresBroadcast was in Akron in June 2022 and June 2023 to follow the Raiders achievements pitch by pitch.

Gleason called online sports sponsorship in west central Ohio a very smart move in “the marketing playbook” of most businesses.

Affiliated with ScoresBroadcast since earlier this calendar year, Realty 2000 Group is one of only a few, truly, locally-owned real estate companies in the entire area, and it continues to excel.

“We are your neighbor. Locally owned!” states the SCORES message highlighting Realty 2000 Group, which celebrated its 25th year in 2022. “With knowledge of the city and county housing markets that is second to none.”

Christian NetCast in Virginia performs the hosting and serving for ScoresBroadcast.com. It reported that SCORES provides exceptional service for local communities and their sports fans as a unique medium in this expanding industry of high school sports streaming via the Internet.

“There is nothing like it,” said Todd VanTasel, CEO of Christian NetCast. “East of the Mississippi, there is no such organization that offers live audio play-by-play of so many high school contests.”

VanTasel detailed that SCORES is totally supported by business and industry, and is free of charge to all listeners. Commercial announcements are locally generated with “a flair for creativity, an energetic sales pitch and attention to high production standards,” he said.

In addition, games are archived on the ScoresBroadcast.com website for listening enjoyment at any time.

SCORES commands an audience of 2,500 to 2,800 IP addresses for most broadcasts. Some tournament contests have drawn in excess of 5,000.

“With this kind of response from west central Ohio residents, people continue to learn more about us and ‘make their move’ and transition with Realty 2000,” Gleason said.

Plus, ScoresBroadcast.com is a digital streaming option that makes it the “go-anywhere medium”— at home, in the car, at work, and anywhere in Ohio, the US and around the world, for that matter.

SCORES has earned the brand, “We’re the radio on your phone for high school sports.”

And thanks, in part, to ScoresBroadcast, Realty 2000 Group has earned the brand as the “region’s ‘household name’ in the real estate industry.”

“We’re experiencing strong momentum this year,” Gleason said. “Our focus is to continue to provide quality professional service, backed by the integrity our customers have come to expect.”

He added, “ScoresBroadcast is doing a great job helping us spread the word in a very effective manner.”

SCORES kicks off 2023 high school football coverage with the contest between Fort Loramie and Minster on Friday, Aug. 18. The pregame segment, which includes comments from both head coaches, begins at 6:25 p.m.