Seger wins button contest

Jeff Watercutter, president of the 49th Octoberfest; Dennis Kitzmiller, mayor of Minster; Leon Mertz, Button Hous co-chairman; and Nick Rentz, Button Hous co-chairman, display the winning design button for the annual Oktoberfest. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Jeff Watercutter, president of 49th Octoberfest and Dennis Kitzmiller, mayor of Minster, proclaim Sept. 29, 2023, as the official opening of the 2023 Octoberfest. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News The 2023 Minster Oktoberfest button Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

MINSTER — The Oktoberfest Committee has announced this year’s Oktoberfest Button design winner.

Connie Seger, of Fort Loramie, grew up in Maria Stein. She and her husband, Eric, have three children, who all live in Minster. They have seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. She is the owner of Intricate Designs in Minster. Her hobbies are scroll sawing, restoring furniture, walking, live music and spending time with family.

The Button Haus has announced that pre-sale of the yearly hat pins will start Sept. 1, 2023 at The Looking Glass Salon and Spa; Danae’s 4th Street Salon; Stallo Francis Joseph Memorial Library; Donauer’s Barber Shop; Intricate Designs; and The Wooden Shoe Inn.

Oktoberfest Buttons are available at Bud’s Pizza and Dutch Mill Cafe.

Pre-sale of the Oktoberfest apparel will be Sunday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at Wagner’s IGA in Minster.

Carol Detwiler and Laura Roetgerman designed the hat pin.

A limited number of lapel pins will once again be sold.