BOTKINS — The Botkins Historical Society recently erected a Historical Marker in front of their museum describing the significance of the society’s building, the Shelby House Hotel. The marker was officially dedicated on Tuesday, July 18.

In1863 Philip Sheets purchased lot number seven in Botkinsville for $40. In 1865 the front half of the Shelby House Hotel was completed. It was located just west of the Dayton and Michigan Railroad that was put through in 1858 on right-of-way land donated by the village’s namesake, Richard Botkin. The building’s structure consists of hand-hewn beams, with mortise and tenon joints held together with wooden pins.

The original building contained large sleeping rooms upstairs where patrons could sleep, many to a room. Around 1875 the back part of the building was added. It had small individual bedrooms upstairs so each patron could have his own room. The hotel is typical of the large, plain, frame railroad hotels that served early travelers in this part of Ohio. Many guests were traveling salesmen who used the hotel for an overnight stay as they journeyed to other towns in the area, using liveries down the street to rent a horse and buggy.

By the turn of the century better roads, mail order catalogs, a trolley system, and finally the automobile led to the end of the hotel business. The hotel became a rooming house until World War II, and after that was used mainly for storage.

By 1975 thought was given to the demolition of the building. The Botkins Historical Society was formed at that time and purchased the building. Work began on repairing siding, roofing, and interior walls, floors, and ceilings. The building became the society’s museum. Events took place there, including the annual Applefest featuring homemade soups, apple butter, apple cider, bluegrass music, games of the past, and wagon rides.

By 2015 the future of the building was in doubt again. A renewed group of volunteers stepped up to complete efforts to renew community interest, maintain the building, and preserve its collection for future generations. Today the building still serves as the Botkins Historical Society’s museum and meeting house and supports other community groups and activities. The building has benefited greatly from Louise Sheets Fund grants of the Community Foundation of Shelby County.

The historical society’s newsletters contain articles describing happenings in Botkins over the years. The newsletters go to all Botkins residents and also to those outside of Botkins who are historical society members. Anyone wishing to become a member of the Botkins Historical Society can do so by contacting Greg Geis at [email protected] or 937-726-2718.