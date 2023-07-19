Sidney Municipal Court

SIDNEY – The following people appeared for sentencing in Sidney Municipal Court during the month of June 2023. All sentences include the cost of prosecution:

Sebatian M. Schaffer, 21, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Judith Snell, 60, of Tipp City, was charged with no operator license and expired plates, $186 fine.

Shante N. Hudgins, 33, of Sidney, was charged with failure to reinstate license, $186 fine.

Brandon Miller, 36, of Lima, was charged with driving under suspension from previous DUI, speeding, and contempt, $187 fine.

Shelly A. Frick, 38, of Tipp City, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Brandon Robert Leon Montgomery, 35, of Jackson Center, was charged with driving under restrictions and speeding – dismissed, $482 fine.

Trevor M. Williamson, 30, of Buda, Texas, was charged with operating an unsafe vehicle, $255 fine.

Matthew P. Hale, 44, of Cridersville, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Lawrence N. Irving, 28, of Saint Clair Shores, Michigan, was charged with driving under restrictions, speeding, and contempt, $187 fine.

Jeannett, Sherrie Horn, 43, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $186 fine.

Drew Michael Monnin, 26, of Versailles, was charged with right of way/stop/yield signs, $136 fine.

Amber Staton, 40, of Sidney, was charged with driving under restrictions and contempt, $157 fine.

Lynn Luis Laurendeau, 64, of Greenville, was charged with driving on closed highway, $130 fine.

Lauren V.M. Jeffrie, 32, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Carl E. Toner, Jr., 43, of Saint Louis, Missouri, was charged with speeding, $125 fine.

Anthony T. Levison Sims, 36, of Sidney, was charged with operator’s license required, $155 fine.

Randal J. Didier, 58, of Versailles, was charged with driving on closed highway, $130 fine.

David S. Powell, 56, of New Madison, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Celine Marie Rice, 26, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $175 fine.

Tyler T. Taylor, 38, of Sidney, was charged with reasonable control, $130 fine.

Dennis P. Cain, 65, of Springfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Eugene Setser, 23, of Bradford, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Teresa R. Kelly, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Shawn Douglas Schneider, 24, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Sharon Murphy, 41, of Auburn Hills, Michigan, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Roberta Drinnon, 74, of Port Jefferson, was charged with obedience to traffic control devices, $136 fine.

Kenneth R. Vogler, 63, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private driveway/alley, $136 fine.

Mikaila R. Johnston, 27, of Sidney, was charged with driving under suspension – judgment suspension, $261 fine.

Logan Chase Martin, 25, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Katrina Marie Meiring, 19, of Jackson Center, was charged with speeding, $186 fine.

Allison Hatfield, 22, of Wapakoneta, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nevander J. Sackinger, 18, of Elida, was charged with assured clear distance, $136 fine.

John L. Mann, 67, of Jackson Center, was charged with seat belt violation – driver, $116 fine.

Nathan L. Schwarck, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Cassandra N. Van Oss, 37, of Lima, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Nicolle Leslie Tate, 49, of Cincinnati, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Gordon David Harrison, 53, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Kylie Jo Fortkamp, 20, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Derrick Black, 56, of Cleveland, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Alex Wine, 19, of Union City, Indiana, was charged with reasonable control, $136 fine.

Justin M. Olson, 23, of Dayton, was charged with speeding, $205 fine.

Henry Shortridge, 37, of Sidney, was charged with no operator license, $186 fine.

Daniel Hawk, 52, of Waynesfield, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Matthew Steven Denise, 47, of Sidney, was charged with right of way when turning left, $136 fine.

Mindi S. Kuehner, 46, of Minster, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jacob Lee Shultz, 24, of Sidney, was charged with right of way/private drive/alley, $136 fine.

Kay Ellen Haas, 65, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Jourden Nester, 19, of Dayton, was charged with expired plates, $136 fine.

Brandon N. Graham, 23, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $261 fine.

Trinette Leslie Young, 52, of Dayton, was charged with tinted windows/restrictions, $130 fine.

Luke David Shellhaas, 23, of Greenville, was charged with speeding, $141 fine.

Tyleek L. German, 19, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was charged with driving in marked lanes, $130 fine.

Nicole L. Frew, 42, of Sidney, was charged with speeding, $135 fine.

Compiled by Kimberly Pistone