By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair Board introduced Junior and Senior Fair Board members at a meeting on July 19.

The brief meeting was held at the small animal complex arena. Twenty of the Junior Fair Board members were introduced. A few members were not in attendance because they were working at the Skill-a-thon with 4-H members as they prepare to show their animals next week.

Sheriff James Frye spoke briefly to the Junior Fair Board members. He spoke about role models and reminded them to thank people such as their parents, grandparents and teachers. He also spoke about role models that they will have in the future. Frye said, “Snag onto those people who see something in you that you don’t see in yourself” as he encouraged them.

The Senior Fair Board members and FFA advisers also introduced themselves. Everyone was reminded that on Monday when the fair celebrates veterans that there will be a 21 gun salute between 7:30 and 8 p.m.

The meeting was adjourned so that committees could meet to discuss last minute details before animals move in on Saturday and Fair opens on Sunday.

The next fair board meeting will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 7 p.m. in the secretary’s office.