Superior Aluminum Products celebrates expansion with groundbreaking ceremony

Superior Aluminum Products Co-Founder Ed Borchers, left, speaks as his son, Superior Aluminum Products President Doug Borchers, both of Russia, listens during the expansion groundbreaking ceremony for Superior Aluminum Products in Russia on Thursday, July 20. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Taking part in the expansion groundbreaking ceremony for Superior Aluminum Products are, left to right, Shop Superintendent Todd Phlipot, of Versailles, Superior Aluminum Products President Doug Borchers, and his dad, Superior Aluminum Products Co-Founder Ed Borchers, both of Russia, Vice President of Sales Ryan Nichols, of Oakwood, and Vice President of Operations Matt Purpus, of Minster. The ceremony was held next to the current plant in Russia on Thursday, July 20. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

By Charlotte Caldwell

RUSSIA – Superior Aluminum Products – a company that produces aluminum railing, fencing and columns among other products – will expand over 50,000 square feet by April 2024, and they celebrated with a groundbreaking ceremony on July 20.

Opening remarks were given by Doug Borchers, Superior Aluminum president, followed by an overview of the history of the company from co-founder Ed Borchers. Other speakers included Shelby County Commissioner Bob Guillozet; Sidney-Shelby Economic Partnership Executive Director Jim Hill; Executive Vice President of Regional Development at the Dayton Development Coalition Julie Sullivan; and Taylor Armstrong, a legislative aid to Ohio Rep. Tim Barhorst.

“Our growth over the past year has averaged over 30%, and this year we’re even higher than that rate, so pretty significant growth, which is not easy to do in manufacturing, there’s a lot that comes with that, and especially the need for space,” Doug said as he showed three new products made by the company this year: mesh railing, glass railing, and the patented product, Snap-Tite PVC Column Wraps. He also cited that over the last three years, Superior Aluminum has had 97% on time delivery rates, which has helped to keep customers, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doug mentioned a growing customer base and partners in southern states and how their team considered expanding there instead of building onto the Russia factory.

“I think from a transportation cost standpoint, we had an opportunity to maybe start building product closer to our growing customer base. But the folks from West Ohio Development Council and the Dayton Development Coalition would hear nothing of that. They demonstrated they really wanted us to stay right here,” Doug said. “The last factor was the labor pool. I don’t know what the labor pool is going to be in the Carolinas, but I do know what the labor pool is in Russia and Shelby County, and it is known that these people are hardworking, their small town, Midwest farming community values and work ethic.”

Superior Aluminum has partnered with the Dayton Development Coalition to add 17 jobs over the next three years, and in turn, the coalition has committed funds to help train the new employees.

At the end of the remarks, the groundbreaking ceremony was held with the Superior leadership team: Doug, Ed – who was using the same shovel he used to first break ground on the property 27 years ago – Vice President of Operations Matt Purpus, Vice President of Sales Ryan Nichols, and Shop Superintendent Todd Phlipot.

For more information about Superior Aluminum Products, visit https://www.superioraluminum.com/.