Depinet Copeland Gaerke Baker Phillips Pleiman Gariety Barhorst Brewer

SIDNEY — The annual Shelby County Junior Fair king and queen contest will help kick off the 2023 fair Sunday, July 23, at 5 p.m. at the free entertainment tent. Contestant interviews were held July 20.

The king candidates are:

• Jared Baker, son of Jack and Annette Baker, of Fort Loramie. His sponsor club is Fort Loramie Livestock.

• Austin Pleiman, son of Matt and Nicole Pleiman. His sponsor club is Fort Loramie Livestock.

• Porter Depinet, son of Joel and Desiree Depinet.

The queen candidates are:

• Eliza Gariety, daughter of Greg and Connie Gariety. Her sponsor club is the Russia Fashionettes.

• Alexandria Gaerke, daughter of Jason and Judie Gaerke. Her sponsor club is the Russia Livestock.

• Lilliana Phillips, daughter of Keith and Sonya Phillips.

• Brianna Brewer, daughter of Ryan and Nykole Brewer. Her sponsor club is McCartyville Producers. • Courtney Copeland, daughter of Mike and Becky Copeland. Her sponsor club is Progressive Livestock

• Riley Barhorst, daughter of Chris and Amanda Barhorst. Her sponsor club is Creative Clover.

To compete in the event, contestants must be an active member of 4-H, FFA or Girl Scouts and meet all eligibility requirements to exhibit in the Shelby County Junior Fair. They must also be entered to exhibit a project in the 2023 fair to participate in the contest.

Contestants must be 16 years of age by Jan. 1, 2023.

The contestants will be judged on community service, scholastic involvement, knowledge of current events, leadership, participation and achievement, personality, poise, and presentation of own self. Decisions of the judges will be final.

All contestants will introduce themselves on stage and be asked to answer “fishbowl” questions.

One king candidate and one queen candidate will be recognized for their congeniality as voted on by the contestants.

Three finalists for queen and three finalists for king will be named during the contest. There will be no ties. Only one contestant will be crowned Shelby County Fair queen and only one contestant will be crowned Shelby County Fair king. The remaining two finalists in each contest will be ranked and recognized as runners-up.

There will be a monetary prize of $150 each for the crowned king and queen. First runner-up contestants will receive $50 each and second runner-up contestants will receive $30 each. Mr. and Miss Congenitally will be awarded $20 each. Cash awards are sponsored by the Shelby County 4-H Foundation.