Blood drives set for week of Aug. 1

SIDNEY – Give blood during a summer of critical need and get a chance to win Bengals season tickets when you donate at blood drives the week of Aug. 1.

The Scott Family McDonald’s community blood drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 1-4 p.m. at 2215 Michigan St., Sidney.

The Jackson Center Sons of American Legion community blood drive will be held Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at 627 E. College St., Jackson Center.

The Sidney Apostolic Temple community blood drive will be held Thursday, Aug. 3, from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave.

The Relay For Life Shelby County community blood drive will be held on Friday, Aug. 4, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, Fair Road and Highland Ave., Sidney.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Donors have a chance to follow quarterback Joe Burrow and his Bengals all the way to the Super Bowl during the August “Let’s Go with Joe!” campaign. Everyone who registers to donate July 31 through Sept. 3 with Community Blood Center at any blood drive, or the Dayton CBC Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of Bengals season tickets. All registered donors also receive the “Sunshine & Saving Lives” T-shirt.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.