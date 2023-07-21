SIDNEY — A Celebration of Caring, the annual fundraising event benefiting the northern area services of Catholic Social Services of the Miami Valley, will be held on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, from 6-10:30 p.m. at the Round Barn at Orrmont Farm at 150 Fox Drive in Piqua. Proceeds support CSSMV programming in Miami, Shelby, Darke, Auglaize and Mercer Counties.

This year’s event has a casual picnic theme and will feature a hog roast dinner provided by Mrs. Bs of Pleasant Hill. The entertainment for the evening is Dueling Pianos International, returning for a second year by popular demand.

Admission to the event is $50 per person and includes reserved table seating, complimentary beer and wine, dinner, entertainment, a silent auction, and raffle items. Attendees are encouraged to bring cash to request songs from the Dueling Pianos. All money collected in their tip jars will be donated to Catholic Social Services.

Silent auction packages include tickets to Catholic Social Services’ November Jazz Party, golf outings, Dayton Dragons tickets, a craft beer basket, backyard games, and more. There will be a special jewelry raffle for an item donated by the Jewelry Barn in Russia. Other raffle baskets include a bucket of “cheer,” lottery scratch-offs, Trophy Nut Company,and Winan’s.

Sponsorship opportunities for the event include signage and program recognition. There are four sponsorship levels: Virtuoso ($5,000), Maestro ($2,500), Artist ($1,000), and Performer ($500).

A Celebration of Caring helps guarantee continued success of CSSMV services in the Northern Miami Valley. The community’s support of this event could help counsel a teen facing problems at school, give a person coping with depression a chance to work through problems, or provide companionship for an isolated senior or caregiver. The impact of CSSMV services is far-reaching and may just touch a family member, friend or neighbor.

To register to attend, become a sponsor, or make a donation, go to www.cssmv.org/Events and find the Celebration of Caring tab. For more information, contact Elaine Schweller-Snyder, Northern Counties Marketing and Development Coordinator, at 937-498-4593 ext. 1141 or [email protected]. Register by Aug. 1 to guarantee your seat before the event sells out.