Funds secured for infrastructure developments around Sidney Municipal Airport

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Recently, Congressman Mike Carey, R-OH, announced his office had successfully secured $2 million for infrastructure developments around the Sidney Municipal Airport.

“This grant will help propel Shelby County’s economic growth,” Carey said. “It will help not only lay the groundwork for an expansion of the Sidney Municipal Airport, but also its surrounding region. New economic development will benefit the city of Sidney, Shelby County, and the great state of Ohio.”

The grant will help extend water and sewer infrastructure to the airport and its surrounding region, allowing for further residential and commercial development. Local community leaders say the expansion will lure new business and manufacturing firms to Shelby County.

“This congressionally directed spending request marks the first earmark of any kind in Sidney’s history. We can’t thank Congressman Carey and his staff enough for their due diligence in fighting on behalf of our region and ensuring funding for this tremendous project,” Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher said. “This expansion effort will bring water and sewer to thousands of additional acres and usher in more room for growth and prosperity to residences, businesses, and, ultimately, our expansion effort for the airport.”

“Once complete, the airport will have the ability to house new facilities, manufacturing, logistics, chartered and educational programming, and finally, state-of-the-art technology-based platforms,” Bowsher added. “We are very humbled by this effort, as we know how competitive this process is.”

The grant, which is subject to the successful passage of an appropriations measure, is part of a larger $26.7 million grants package secured by Congressman Carey for the people of Ohio’s 15th district.