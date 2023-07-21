Junior Fair adds events to 2023 fair

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Junior Fair Board has added several new events for this year’s fair.

The Shelby County Junior Fair Board is excited to partner with Farm Credit Mid-America and Rural 1st for the Fight the Hunger, Stock the Trailer challenge. The board will be collecting food donations throughout the duration of the fair that will be donated to the local community. If you would prefer to make a monetary donation, you may Venmo @shelbycojfb with “Stock the Trailer” as the memo. They are competing against other junior fair boards across the state for awards based on the total pounds of food donated. The awarded money will be intended for junior fair activities.

During fair week items can be dropped off at the Junior Fair Board headquarters.

Come on out and dunk a favorite (or least favorite) Junior Fair Board member. The Junior Fair Board will be hosting a dunk tank fundraiser on Thursday, July 27, from 10 a.m.-noon; 1-3 p.m.; and 5-7 p.m. The cost (cash only) is $2 per ball; $5 for three balls; or $10 for an automatic dunk.

Various Junior Fair Board or Senior Fair Board members will be in the dunk tank during each time slot.

For a cash donation, Junior Fair Board members can be nominated to sit in the tank. To avoid being dunked, the Junior Fair Board member must match the earned donation. Hint: you can work together with friends to create a pool of donations for a lucky fair board member.

The Shelby County Junior Fair Board will be hosting Cow Patty Bingo during the fair. Purchase a square or multiple. Once all 100 squares have been sold, they will release the time of the event.

Each square purchased will be randomly assigned by a computer to a spot on the bingo board painted on the grass.

At the time of the event, a cow will be released onto the Bingo board. If the cow drops its “pie” in your square, you win the “moo-lah” (there will be a judge to declare the winner if the “pie” lands in multiple squares

Squares can be purchased at the Extension Office (must bring exact cash) or Venmo @shelbycojfb with “Cow Patty Bingo” in the memo.

You do not have to be present to win.

Depending on square sales, the Junior Fair Board will be hosting multiple Cow Patty Bingo games.

The dunk tank and Cow Patty Bingo events will be located in front of the steer barn behind the Milkhouse.