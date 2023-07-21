Lewellen

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – Pure Renewal Massage and Wellness is a new massage center opening in Sidney. They are moving from Bellefontaine and will be located on North Vandemark Road. They will be open Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and every other Saturday with varied hours.

Pure Renewal Massage and Wellness is moving to Sidney so that owner Courtney Lewellen can be closer to her home, as well as in response to people who wanted to book massages with her, but did not want to travel to Bellefontaine.

Lewellen said, “I love helping people feel better. My biggest thing is when someone comes to me in pain, but walks away feeling better.”

Lewellen graduated in January 2023 from the Dayton School of Medical Massage, and received her license from the Ohio State Medical Board. Lewellen will be providing therapeutic massage, Swedish massage, manual lymphatic drainage, prenatal massage, oncology massage and myofascial release. She is also available for corporate events. Massages can be booked for anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours.

Pure Renewal Massage and Wellness is located at 525 N. Vandemark Road and will be opening on Aug. 1. Learn more at www.purerenewalmassagewellness.com, by calling 937-710-6124, or emailing at [email protected]. They can also be found on Facebook. Lewellen is booking appointments for August now.