COLUMBUS — The Ohio Arts Council (OAC) board approved $21,814,824 in grants to support Ohio artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming at its July 19 meeting.

This marks the largest amount of grant dollars distributed to constituents applying to OAC funding programs in the agency’s history.

The 907 grants approved at the meeting constitute the initial and major state fiscal year 2024 funding round for the OAC.

This step in the funding cycle marks significant progress in the OAC’s ongoing commitment to directly fund arts programming in all 88 Ohio counties—something it has been able to do for the last eight fiscal years.

These grants follow the recent passage of the state’s 2024-2025 operating budget, which included a record-setting, nearly $51.1 million state appropriation for the OAC over the next two years.

Two local organizations will receive grants. Gateway Arts Council will receive $13,262, while Raise the Roof for the Arts will receive $4,928. The Gateway grant is for the organizaations sustainability and Raise the Roof’s grant is for ArtStart.

“Ohio’s arts and culture sector is poised for a strong future as we continue to work together for a full recovery of in-person arts programming, an expansion of arts education to combat pandemic-related learning loss, and restoration and growth of career opportunities for arts professionals,” saidDonna S. Collins, executive director, Ohio Arts Council

OAC grant funding was awarded in the following areas:

Operating Support: Sustainability supports ongoing arts and cultural activities in all genres. Awards support the state’s arts and cultural ecosystem, providing stable and consistent funding to organizations regardless of budget size. This flexible and reliable funding supports a wide range of the state’s arts providers as they make high-quality artistic experiences available to residents and visitors, positioning Ohio as a national leader in creativity, artistry, and cultural wealth. 452 grants totaling $16,294,566

Project Support: ArtSTART provides flexible, accessible funding to help organizations complete short-term projects addressing a wide variety of goals and objectives. Most awards support the programming of new or emerging organizations, including first-time OAC applicants, as well as new or established organizations in areas not served by other arts providers. 146 grants totaling $533,526