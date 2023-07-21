Out of the past

125 Years

July 21, 1898

An order was issued yesterday that will result in the movement of the entire Fourth Army Corps. Of which the Third Ohio regiment is a part, from Camp DeSoto at Tampa to Fernandia, Florida. The move is being made for sanitary reasons. The heavy rains with the low ground have made the camp at Tampa very unhealthy. The trip which is being hailed with delight by al officers and men, will be made by rail.

——-

There was a joint meeting of the commissioners of Shelby and Champaign counties held here yesterday to consider the Mosquito Creek Ditch. J. E. House was selected as engineer and Sept. 21 fixed as the date for the engineer’s report. The ditch is about 10 miles long and a little over five miles of it is in this county.

——-

Bell and Busic, of Madison County, have rented the Jackson Center carriage factory and expect to begin operations there next week.

——-

A summary of the costs of the war shows that actual expenses to July 15 amount to about $125 million with appropriations totaling $292 million.

100 Years

July 21, 1923

Surveying of the new addition to be known as Parkwood allotment has been completed and work of marking and grading streets is now underway. The allotment is located north of Sidney, along the Dixie Highway and adjacent to the Western Ohio interurban line. The Sidney Investment Co. is sponsoring the new residential project.

———

The Rev. J. B. Sause of Monroeville, Ohio, has accepted the call to the St. Jacob’s Lutheran Church at Anna to fill the vacancy created by the resignation several months ago of Dr. H. J. Schuh, who accepted the office of the president of the Lutheran Synod, a full-time responsibility. Rev. Sause will come to Anna during the early part of September.

——-

Twenty-five members of the Sidney Country Club motored to Lima yesterday to play a return match game with the Lima Club on grounds near that city. The Lima golfers proved too much for the local boys. The latter ending up on the short end of a 41 to 15 score.

75 Years

July 21, 1948

Possibility of relief from the critical natural gas situation in this area during the coming winter went glimmering over the weekend when the Federal Power Commission ordered a cut of 25 million cubic feet of gas daily in deliveries of the Panhandle Eastern Pipeline Company to the Ohio Fuel Gas Co. As a result of this action, Sidney, along with other cities in this area, faces another critical shortage of natural gas next winter.

———

The English Studio, in the Ohio Building, is announcing an important location change being made to enlarge the service of the studio in the field of photography in Sidney and vicinity. The studio has acquired the former Eagle Lodge rooms on the second floor of the building. Space available to the studio will be tripled as a result of this move which is getting underway this week.

——-

Acceptance of East Salem School districts elementary pupils into the Sidney public schools depends upon the construction of new buildings it was revealed during a meeting last evening in Maplewood attended by East Salem parents and the Sidney Board of Education. East Salem junior and senior high students have been attending Sidney High School for over 25 years.

50 Years

July 21, 1973

Plans for the 113th Shelby County Fair were completed last night when committees reported at a meeting of the Shelby County Agricultural Society held at the fairgrounds.

——

A full board was present at the meeting while wives and families of members added final touches to tables abundantly laden with choice dishes for a post-session picnic.

——-

MINSTER – Robert J. Lammers announced this week that he would be a candidate for village council at the November 6 election.

——-

Members of the Houston High School Future Farmers of America judging team returned home this week from the National Angus Heifer Show at Harrisburg, Virginia with the first-place award.

Team members are David Jelley, Steve Foster and Douglas Jelley. Douglas Jelley also placed top in individual judging competition.

25 Years

July 21, 1998

Linda Nash had a packed house when she gave her program on Peter Loramie. Over 110 people attended in the Loramie gym to hear the program sponsored by the Shelby County Historical Society and the Ft. Loramie Historical Society. Loramie was the first white settler in the area, arriving in 1769. However, he was no friend of the Americans. His trading post was eventually burned by George Rogers Clark in 1782.

——-

There will be a Staples store in Sidney. The West Town shopping Center is being remodeled to provide for the new Staples. Mammouth Video and Shoebilee have closed their doors. Bo Gunlock made the announcement about Staples. The opening will be about August 23.

