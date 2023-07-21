Registration for Wilson Health Foundation Golf Classic is open

SIDNEY— The 2023 Wilson Health Foundation Golf Classic is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 22. The annual outing will take place at Arrowhead Golf Club in Minster, with proceeds from this year’s event benefitting advancements in Women’s Health at Wilson Health.

The 18-hole scramble will begin with a shotgun start at 9:30 a.m. Lunch, presentation of awards and proximity prizes immediately following.

One week at a Westin Resort villa on Hilton Head Island is the “closest to the pin” prize this year. Details about the trip will be provided at the golf outing. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three teams. Additional prizes and games available throughout the course. The winner of the putting contest sponsored by the Wilson Health Auxiliary receives a $200 cash prize.

Sponsorship levels include: Titanium level at $3,100; Platinum level at $2,100 and over; and Diamond level at $1,100, all include four golfers. Gold level, $825, includes three golfers; Silver level, $550, includes two golfers; and Bronze level, $275, includes one golfer. Sponsorships include promotion on banner, green fees, cart, brunch, dinner, door prize, putting contest, SKINS, beverages and proximity holes for the number of golfers. Registration must be received no later than Friday, Sept. 8, to be included on banners.

Spots are filling up quickly, but registration is open. To register visit wilsonhealth.org/foundation.

For more information, contact the Foundation at 937-498-5540 or email [email protected].