Aidynn Davidson, 11, from Anna describes her project in the Scrapbooking category to Judge Samantha Slover, Houston in the Junior Fair Pre judging Wednesday, July 19. Samantha is the daughter of Travis and Stacy Davidson, of Anna. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Madeline Ginn, 10, of Houston shows her skills in the Cake Decorating category to Judge Ann Asher, Sidney in the JuniorFair Pre judging. Wednesday, July 19. Madeline is the daughter of Michael and Emily Ginn, of Houston Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News Erin Meyer, 10, from Fort Loramie displays her talents in the Drawing category to Judge Randi Rinehart, of Jackson Center, in the Junior Fair Pre judging Wednesday, July 19. Erin is the daughter of Jerry and Paulette Meyer, of Fort Loramie. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Fair will be held Sunday, July 23, through Saturday, July 28, this year. Special days will honor veterans, senior citizens, local industries and kids.

The kick off on Sunday, sponsored by Tri County Insurance and Hemmelgarn Services, includes a church service, the 26th annual “Cruise In,” opening ceremonies, truck pulls, the Hardin-Houston High School Band, Little Mister and Miss Shelby County Fair, the Junior Fair King and Queen Contest, a baked goods auction, and much more. Sunday is also Family Preview Day with $5 admission – no rides included.

One major change for this year’s Fair is that the Demolition Derby will be held on Sunday and the Rodeo will be on Saturday. Both events will be held at 5 p.m. at the grandstand. Grandstand Admission for these events is $5, and pit passes are an additional $15.

Monday, sponsored by Area Energy & Electric, is Veterans Day. Veterans and spouses will be admitted free on this day. Chris North, Executive Director of the Shelby County Veterans Services, along with Theresa Manteuffel, Executive Administrator, will be available by 11:00 am at the Free Entertainment Tent to answer questions and with free goodies for veterans. At 7 p.m. there is a Veteran Day Program, which includes US Navy Veteran Frederick Serr as a guest speaker, the Senior Center Singers, and recognition of veterans from all branches of service. After the program, a social hour for all veterans and family members will be provided by Fair Haven.

Monday and Wednesday are Industrial Days One and Two. Industrial Days allow for a reduced price admission to be purchased at local industries for the discounted rate of $8 rather than $10 at the gate and all other days. These tickets can be purchased at 1st National Bank of New Bremen, AAA, Amos Memorial Library, Farmers Elevator- Houston, Ron & Nita’s, Clancy’s Sidney Tire, Best One Tire, First Call Auto Parts NAPA, NAPA Jackson Center, and Mutual Federal.

Also on Monday rides will not open until 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday rides open at 1 p.m. There are no rides on Sunday.

Tuesday, sponsored by Honda of America, is Senior Citizens Day. All seniors over 60 years of age who reside in Shelby County will be admitted to the Fair for free. The Shelby County Transit will provide free shuttle service from the Senior Center to the Fairgrounds from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. at the Free Entertainment Tent. During this time there are different agencies that serve seniors that will have booths to answer any questions. At 10 a.m. there will be bingo with prizes from local restaurants. At 11 a.m. Jeff Davis will be providing entertainment. Awards to the most mature (oldest) lady, oldest gentleman, and longest married couple will be presented at 11:30 a.m. along with door prizes. There will be a free lunch at noon for registered seniors. Seniors can pre-register for this event and free lunch by calling the Senior Center of Sidney- Shelby County at 937-492-5266.

Wednesday, sponsored by Detailed Machining – Silveus Ins. Group, is Industrial Day Two.

Thursday, sponsored by Buckeye Ford, Edison Community College, and Walmart, is Kids Day. On Kids Day everyone 16 and under is admitted free before noon, with $8 special ride bands purchased at Michael’s Amusements ticket booths. COSI will be at the Free Entertainment Tent with their COSI Connects Curbside mobile unit, where students and their families can download STEM content. A toy and bike giveaway will begin at noon in the Free Entertainment Tent. At 2:30 p.m. there will be a Kiddie Tractor Pull for ages 3 to 8, north of the old bathrooms.

Friday, sponsored by Best One Tire/Sidney Tire, also has discounted admittance available. Reduced rate tickets of $8 can be purchased at Best One Tire or Sidney Tire for this day only.

Saturday, sponsored by First Call NAPA Auto Parts, wraps up the 2023 Shelby County Fair.

There will be special entertainment and shows throughout the week in the Free Entertainment Tent, including:

• Sunday at 2 p.m., All Together Finale, – Shelby County Library Performance

• Tuesday at 8 p.m., Haywired Band

• Wednesday at 8 p.m., Julia Neville

• Thursday at 8 p.m., Limited Time

• Friday at 7:30 p.m., T-102 Country Star Playoffs

• Saturday at 5 p.m., Splat Experience

• Saturday at 6 p.m., Sanctus Real

Other new entertainment this year includes First Bite Fishing Tanks and The Great Lakes Timber Show, both which will be available throughout the week.

For more information, visit shelbycountyfair.com or follow the Shelby County Fair on Facebook.