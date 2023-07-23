Emery Paulus, 4, of Fort Loramie, tries on a mustache at the New Horizons 4-H Club’s 90’s themed booth at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Emery is the daughter of Jennifer and Jason Paulus.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Levi Hoying, 15, of Anna, blows down his market steer at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Hoying is the son of Greg and Amy Hoying.
The Shelby County Fair senior advanced modeling contestants stand together on the stage as they wait for the winner to be announced at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.
Held by his mom, Katie Bobb, Leo Bobb, 1, both of Tipp City, greets a goat while in a petting zoo at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Katie Bobb grew up going to the Shelby County Fair and wanted her son to experience it. Leo is also the son of Josh Bobb.
Sam Barhorst, left, of Fort Loramie, holds a pie as his grandpa Dick Barhorst, of Newport, auctions it off at the 2023 Shelby County Fair Bake Sale on Sunday, July 23. Barhorst said it is his 49th year auctioning something at the Shelby County Fair.
