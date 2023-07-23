Sheering a sheep in preparation for showing it are, left to right, Kale Barhorst, 14, his sister, Riley Barhorst, 17, and Jack Noah, 11, all of Maplewood, at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Kale and Riley are the children of Amanda and Chris Barhorst. Jack is the son of Jeff and Cari Beth Noah.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News