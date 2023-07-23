Avery Jackson, 16, of Jackson Center, competes in advanced modeling at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Jackson is the daughter of Stephanie and Anthony Jackson.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Gary and Sue Isenschmid, of Wapakonta, prepare to take part in the 26th Annual Cruise In with their 1957 Ford Fairlane 500 at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Sheering a sheep in preparation for showing it are, left to right, Kale Barhorst, 14, his sister, Riley Barhorst, 17, and Jack Noah, 11, all of Maplewood, at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Kale and Riley are the children of Amanda and Chris Barhorst. Jack is the son of Jeff and Cari Beth Noah.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Austin Evers, 9, of Celina, eats corn on the cob at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Austin is the son of Casey and Andrea Evers.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Holden Downing, 10, of DeGraff, competes in beef breeding at the Shelby County Fair on Sunday, July 23. Holden is the son of Jerry and Jennifer Downing.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
